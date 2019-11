Some of Fox News' biggest personalities expressed sympathy for former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her impeachment testimony on Friday — especially after President Trump attacked her via Twitter mid-hearing.

The state of play: Bret Baier called Trump's tweets "a turning point in this hearing," noting that Yovanovitch was "already a sympathetic witness" and that it allowed House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to raise the possibility of witness tampering.