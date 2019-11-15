Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch said she felt threatened by President Trump's mention of her in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The backdrop: In the memo summarizing the call, Trump called Yovanovitch — whom he referred as "the woman" — "bad news" and added that she would "go through some things."
- Zelensky responded to Trump's statement: "It was great that you were the first one who told me that she was a bad ambassador because I agree with you 100%. Her attitude towards me was far from the best as she admired the previous president and she was on his side. She would not accept me as a new president well enough."
What she said about it:
- "It was a terrible moment, a person who saw me actually reading the transcript said that the color drained from my face. I think I even had a physical reaction. I — I think, you know, even now — words kind of fail me."
- "I can't believe it it. I mean, shocked, appalled, devastated that the president of the United States would talk about any ambassador like that to a foreign head of state, and it was me. I mean, I couldn't believe it."
- "['Go through some things'] is not a very precise phrase, but I think — it didn't feel like I was — I really don't know how to answer the question any further except to say that it kind felt like a vague threat, and so I wondered what that meant in concern to me."
