Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch said that a Twitter attack from President Trump in the midst of her impeachment testimony on Friday was "very intimidating."
The state of play: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) read the tweets directly to Yovanovitch about 20 minutes after Trump posted them, adding that "some of us here take witness intimidation very seriously."
What she said:
- "I actually think that where I've served over the years — I, and others, have demonstrably made things better, you know, for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I've served in."
- "It's very intimidating. ... I mean, I can't speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is trying to be intimidating."
Go deeper: Live updates on Yovanovitch's impeachment hearing