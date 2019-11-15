Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch defended the work of the State Department at the end of her opening statement Friday in the House's impeachment inquiry.

The big picture: Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who has served as ambassador to three separate countries, faced a smear campaign — which she claims was led by Rudy Giuliani — that led to her ouster as ambassador due a number of unsubstantiated allegations, including a claim that she directed staff to undermine President Trump.