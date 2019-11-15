House Intelligence Committee Republicans attempted to defy the rules set out by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the committee's chairman, at the start of their questioning period for former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during Friday's impeachment hearing.

What happened: The GOP's ranking member, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), attempted to yield time to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for questions, but Schiff shut the move down despite Republicans' protestations because it was a breach of the inquiry's agreed upon-rules.