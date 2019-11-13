Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent are testifying Wednesday in the House's first public impeachment hearing.
Why it matters: The American public, which has largely been left out of the impeachment process so far, will finally get a front row seat to the fourth attempt in U.S. history to remove a president from office.
Follow along here for live updates and videos as the hearing gets underway.
Background: Taylor testified behind closed doors that it was his "clear understanding" that President Trump would not release military aid to Ukraine until its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, promised to conduct investigations into Trump's domestic political opponents.
- Kent testified that Trump wanted Zelensky to "go to a microphone" and read a statement that included nothing less than the words: "investigations, Biden, and Clinton."
- In House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff's (D-Calif.) opening statement, he outlined the allegations at hand — that Trump sought to exploit Ukraine's vulnerability and invite its interference in U.S. elections by conditioning a White House meeting and/or military assistance on its willingness to assist with political investigations. He argued that "the facts in the present inquiry are not seriously contested."
- In Ranking Member Devin Nunes' (R-Calif.) opening statement, he attacked Democrats for continuing to "smear" Trump after the Mueller report did not result in the president's impeachment. He told Taylor and Kent that they've "been cast in the low-rent Ukrainian sequel" to the "Russia hoax."
- Republicans on the committee attempted to delay the start of the testimonies by demanding that Schiff answer questions about when the GOP's list of witnesses will be called. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) accused Schiff of being the only member of Congress to know the Ukraine whistleblower's identity, which Schiff disputed.
- In George Kent's opening statement, he testified that he was alarmed by Rudy Giuliani's campaign to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, as well by as attempts by Giuliani and his associates to "gin up politically-motivated investigations" that were "infecting U.S. engagement with Ukraine."
- Bill Taylor began his 20-page opening statement by explaining why protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression is imperative, stating: "As the Committee is aware, I wrote that withholding security assistance in exchange for help with a domestic political campaign in the United States would be 'crazy.' I believed that then and I believe it now."
- In a new revelation, Taylor testified that a member of his staff told him last Friday about events that occurred on July 26. The staffer overheard EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland discussing "the investigations" on a phone call with Trump. When he asked Sondland what Trump thought of Ukraine, "Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for," Taylor said.
