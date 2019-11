Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent is testifying Wednesday in the House's first public impeachment hearing.

Why it matters: In his opening statement, Kent outlined the main themes he went over in his 10-hour closed-door deposition. Among other things, Kent testified that he was alarmed by Rudy Giuliani's campaign to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and attempts to "gin up politically-motivated investigations."