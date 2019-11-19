Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council Russia adviser Tim Morrison are testifying Tuesday afternoon in the second public impeachment hearing of the day.
Why it matters: Axios' Alayna Treene reports that Republicans think Volker and Morrison will be their star witnesses, though some have griped that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tucked the hearing into Tuesday afternoon. However, both officials provided testimony in their closed-door depositions that could be perceived as damaging to President Trump.
This post will be updated with new developments as the hearing continues.
What to know: Volker was part of a cadre of officials who worked with Rudy Giuliani to push Ukraine to announce investigations into Trump's political rivals. Volker testified in his closed-door deposition that he was not aware of an effort to urge Ukraine to specifically investigate Joe Biden or his son, and that such an effort would be "inappropriate."
Morrison testified in his deposition that he listened in on Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and was concerned with how the contents of the call would "play out in Washington’s polarized environment."
- Morrison also testified that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland informed him that nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine would be released if Zelensky announced the investigations and that Sondland told him he was working at Trump's request.
- In his opening statement, Volker testified that he did not understand until recently that a proposed Ukrainian investigation of the gas company Burisma — where Hunter Biden formerly served on the board — was equivalent to an investigation of the Bidens. He added that if he had known that was the case, he would have raised objections.
- Volker testified that allegations by Ukraine's former prosecutor general against Joe Biden and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch are baseless, and that he knows both to be honorable people.
- Volker also said in his opening statement that he was not aware of a linkage between military aid and Zelensky's announcement of investigations, and that he opposed the hold on security assistance.
- In a major change from his closed-door testimony, Volker said that Sondland raised "investigations" in a meeting with Ukrainian officials in the White House, and that he thought it was inappropriate.
- Morrison testified that he recommended that access to the Trump-Zelensky call transcript be restricted, but that its placement onto a highly classified computer system was an "administrative error."
- Morrison testified that Sondland informed him on Sept. 7 that a hold on Ukraine military aid would be released if Zelensky announced investigations into Biden and the 2016 election. Morrison stated that he got a "sinking feeling" and reported his concerns to then-national security adviser John Bolton, who told him to inform the White House lawyers.
