Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council Russia adviser Tim Morrison are testifying Tuesday afternoon in the second public impeachment hearing of the day.

Why it matters: Axios' Alayna Treene reports that Republicans think Volker and Morrison will be their star witnesses, though some have griped that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tucked the hearing into Tuesday afternoon. However, both officials provided testimony in their closed-door depositions that could be perceived as damaging to President Trump.

This post will be updated with new developments as the hearing continues.