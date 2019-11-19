Read Devin Nunes' opening statement in the Volker-Morrison hearing

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) continued to attack the impeachment inquiry as biased and unfair during his opening statement of the second public hearing of the day, featuring Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.

The big picture: Nunes, who has left the hearing for significant chunks of witness testimony, criticized Democrats for their statements in the press calling President Trump a "threat to our democracy" and for attempting to "overthrow a duly elected president."