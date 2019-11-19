Read Adam Schiff's opening statement in the Volker-Morrison hearing

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gave an opening statement Tuesday in the second impeachment hearing of the day, featuring former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council official Tim Morrison.

The big picture: Schiff pointed out that both witnesses were requested by Republicans on the committee, but he also outlined a number of episodes detailed in both Volker and Morrison's closed-door depositions that could be perceived as damaging to President Trump.