Defense Department official Laura Cooper and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale are testifying Wednesday in the second impeachment hearing of the day.

Driving the news: Cooper testified that, after the transcript of her closed-door deposition was released on Nov. 11, members of her staff brought her two unclassified State Department emails revealing that the Ukrainian embassy was inquiring about the military aid on July 25 — the same day as Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This story will be updated with new details from the hearing.