What she's saying: Cooper testified last month that she knew from a conversation with Kurt Volker, the former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, and from "alarm bells that were coming from Ambassador [Bill] Taylor and his team that there were Ukrainians who knew" about the aid freeze in August.

"The context for the discussion that I had with Ambassador Volker related specifically to the path that he was pursuing to lift the hold would be to get them to make this statement, but the only reason they would do that is because there was, you know, something valuable," she said.

Cooper said she attended a July 23 meeting during which President Trump's "concerns about Ukraine and Ukraine security assistance," came up, relayed by Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

What they're saying: Trump and has Republican allies deny any abuse of power took place over the aid issue or in his request for Zelensky to look into allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden fired a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son Hunter Biden.

The big picture: Cooper's testimony last month was interrupted by a group of House Republicans, who attempted to force entry into her closed-door hearing protesting a lack of transparency in the impeachment process.

