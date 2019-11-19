Read: House impeachment investigators release Hale, Holmes transcripts

The House impeachment investigators released transcripts Monday for State Department officials David Hale and David Holmes' closed-door testimonies this month.
The big picture: Hale is a high-ranking official who's served as an ambassador to Jordan, Lebanon and Pakistan, among other roles. Holmes works at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. In his testimony, Holmes said he'd overheard a phone call between Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the EU, and President Trump on July 26, the day after the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.