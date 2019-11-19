Read: House impeachment investigators release Hale, Holmes transcripts

Holmes claimed that Trump had asked Sondland if Ukraine was going to "do the investigation," and that Sondland responded, "He's gonna do it."

"I heard Ambassador Sondland greet the President and explain that he was calling from Kyiv. I heard President Trump then clarify that Ambassador Sondland was in Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland replied, Yes, he was in Ukraine, and went on to state that President Zelensky, quote, unquote, loves your ass"

— Holmes testified

"I then heard President Trump ask, quote, "So he's going to do the investigation?" unquote. Ambassador Sondland replied that, "He's going to do it, " adding that President Zelensky will, quote, 'Do anything you ask him to,'" Holmes added.

What's next: Hale is due to publicly testify on Wednesday, and Holmes is testifying on Thursday.

