Read Adam Schiff's opening statement in the Cooper-Hale hearing

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) opened the second impeachment hearing of the day on Wednesday with a short opening statement outlining why the two officials testifying before the committee are important.

The big picture: Defense Department official Laura Cooper testified in her closed-door deposition that the order to freeze military aid to Ukraine came from the White House. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale testified that the State Department declined to put out a statement of support for former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed after a smear campaign promoted by Rudy Giuliani and right-wing media.