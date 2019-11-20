EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday that a quid pro quo conditioning a White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a Ukrainian investigation into the Biden family's business dealings "reflected President Trump's desires and requirements."

Why it matters: This key point in Sondland's impeachment testimony could potentially be a turning point for Trump's support among Senate Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Axios' Jonathan Swan last month: "If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing."

Go deeper: Live updates on Sondland's impeachment testimony