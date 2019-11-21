Read Adam Schiff's opening statement in the Hill-Holmes impeachment hearing

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) set the stage Thursday with his opening statement in the House impeachment inquiry's public hearing featuring Fiona Hill, President Trump's former top Russia adviser, and David Holmes, a State Department official at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The big picture: Schiff, summarizing the hours of public testimony so far, said that the hearing would provide a split-screen on the Trump administration's Ukraine affairs with testimony from Hill, who was working in D.C., and Holmes, who was working in Kyiv.