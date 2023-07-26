25 mins ago - Things to Do

Cool things to do in a D.C. heatwave

The Omni Shoreham pool in DC

The Omni Shoreham pool. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Stay cool during the hottest days of summer at these D.C. attractions including museums, public pools, and brisk bars.

Why it matters: When it's triple digits, you need a chill plan.

🏊🏽 Go swimming: D.C. runs 22 public pools and more than 30 splash/spray parks. Feeling fancy? Here's our guide to accessing private pools at hotels and clubs.

🛥️ Go boating: Sure, docks are hot, but once those river breezes hit, it's smooth sailing. And there are more rentals/charters than ever.

🌱 Chill in a courtyard: D.C.'s gorgeous museum courtyards and atriums bring the outdoors in (with A/C).

The Kogod Courtyard at the National Portrait Gallery
The Kogod Courtyard. Photo: Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images

🛼 Get active: Don't let the temps slow you down. New indoor sporting options include Kraken Kourts, a huge pickleball and rollerskating complex in Edgewood, and Swingers mini-golf (Navy Yard and Dupont Circle).

🎨 Hit museums: Newer options include Southwest D.C.'s Rubell Museum, Air and Space's revamped west wing, and the just-opened Capital Jewish Museum. And you can never go wrong with the classics (check out these viral TikTok recs).

🎥 See movies: It's Barbenheimer time at cool cinemas that combine theater and fun eats/drinks such as the Alamo Drafthouse (DMV locations) or Landmark.

🍻 Drink in the dark: Hot take, basement bars are cooler than rooftop bars (no matter the temperature).

