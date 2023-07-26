Cool things to do in a D.C. heatwave
Stay cool during the hottest days of summer at these D.C. attractions including museums, public pools, and brisk bars.
Why it matters: When it's triple digits, you need a chill plan.
🏊🏽 Go swimming: D.C. runs 22 public pools and more than 30 splash/spray parks. Feeling fancy? Here's our guide to accessing private pools at hotels and clubs.
🛥️ Go boating: Sure, docks are hot, but once those river breezes hit, it's smooth sailing. And there are more rentals/charters than ever.
🌱 Chill in a courtyard: D.C.'s gorgeous museum courtyards and atriums bring the outdoors in (with A/C).
- Some favorites: The Kogod Courtyard shared by the American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery; the National Gallery of Art's West Building atrium; and the U.S. Botanic Garden Conservatory.
🛼 Get active: Don't let the temps slow you down. New indoor sporting options include Kraken Kourts, a huge pickleball and rollerskating complex in Edgewood, and Swingers mini-golf (Navy Yard and Dupont Circle).
🎨 Hit museums: Newer options include Southwest D.C.'s Rubell Museum, Air and Space's revamped west wing, and the just-opened Capital Jewish Museum. And you can never go wrong with the classics (check out these viral TikTok recs).
🎥 See movies: It's Barbenheimer time at cool cinemas that combine theater and fun eats/drinks such as the Alamo Drafthouse (DMV locations) or Landmark.
🍻 Drink in the dark: Hot take, basement bars are cooler than rooftop bars (no matter the temperature).
