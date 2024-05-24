It's weekend swimming only until the weekend of June 23 (except Memorial Day), after which the pools will be open six days a week.
The pools are free for D.C. residents, but those outside the District can purchase day and summer passes (prices vary by age).
All of D.C.'s spray parks — except for the one at Fort Greble Recreation Center, which is currently closed, per DPR's site — will also open this weekend.
Inside scoop: DPR staff tells us about the top swim spots.
🤸 Busiest: Banneker near Howard, thanks to its country club summer vibes.
🕶️ Under-the-radar:Kelly Miller in Northeast for a quiet, peaceful hang.
👪 Good for kids:Rosedale has lap lanes, a kiddie pool, and a slide.
👙 Back again:Francis in West End reopened last year with renovations — an updated pool house with new floors, lighting, lockers, and a family changing room has been added.
The intrigue: While D.C.'s pools and splash parks typically close Labor Day weekend, some remained open well into September last year due to high temperatures — something that could happen again this year should we continue to see more unusually warm weather.
More ways to stay cool: NoVa Parks' five water parks open on Saturday — passes are available for varying prices.
Residents and non-residents can get day or summer passes to use Alexandria's three outdoor pools and its splash park, all of which open Saturday.
Fairfax County's Martin Luther King, Jr. pool — the only outdoor pool operated by the county — opens Saturday (free for residents, with $50 summer passes for non-residents). Also opening Saturday: the county's water park (tix required) and splash pad.
Montgomery County's seven outdoor pools open Saturday. Passes are available to county residents and non-residents for varying prices.
Prince George's County's outdoor pool, J. Franklyn Bourne Pool, opens on Saturday, as do its many splash parks. County residents and non-residents must purchase passes (prices vary).