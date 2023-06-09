Capital Jewish Museum opens in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

A new museum devoted to the story of Jewish life in D.C. opens today.

Why it matters: The Washington area has a Jewish population of more than 300,000, but there hasn’t been a museum dedicated to the local Jewish experience until now.

State of play: The four-story Capital Jewish Museum near Judiciary Square surrounds a sacred site: the oldest surviving synagogue in the District, built in 1876 and President Ulysses S. Grant attended the dedication.

The synagogue building itself has been relocated three times from its original site at 6th and G streets. During its final move in 2019, the 273-ton brick synagogue was lifted onto a flatbed, blessed by a rabbi, and driven one block to its current location.

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

What’s inside: Visitors will be guided through exhibits that show the history of Jewish people in D.C., including a top-floor special exhibit on the life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

RBG artifacts include her collar worn in court, photos of her as a child, and information on the cases she took on as a lawyer that she used to chip away at sex discrimination.

A large interactive map of the DMV in one room shows the evolution of Jewish businesses, synagogues, grocery stores, and schools.

of the DMV in one room shows the evolution of Jewish businesses, synagogues, grocery stores, and schools. A wall honors famous Jewish residents, from AIDS activist David M. Green to disability rights activist Judith Heumann.

Highlights include:

A matchbox signed by President Jimmy Carter that was used to light the first National Menorah in 1977.

The “Bagelman” sign from the now-closed Dupont Circle Bethesda Bagels.

Photographs of the Nice Jewish Boys, a group for queer Jewish men in D.C.

By the numbers: Across 32,500 square feet, there are 24,000 photos and 1,050 objects.

Most contributions come from the archives of the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington, named for Lillian and Albert Small, whose son was a supporter and philanthropist of the local group.

One classroom is devoted to educational crafts and activities focused on social justice issues, like a button-making workshop.

How to visit: Most of the museum is free, with timed passes available.