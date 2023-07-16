A guide to D.C.'s new boating scene
Boating is booming around D.C., with more ways than ever to get out on the water.
Why it matters: Washington has always been a river town, but recent waterfront development (The Wharf, Navy Yard, etc.) has launched a variety of boating businesses at every price point.
What's new: Two self-captained fleets just docked, no license needed.
🍸DC Retro Boats: "Mad Men" styled mid-century motorboats can be rented at The Wharf for 1.5-hour jaunts. BYO food and drink (though no three-martini lunch for the captain). The four-seaters are $175 on weekdays, $225 Friday-Sunday.
🧺 GoBoat US: The cozy Danish-style "picnic boats" that launched at The Wharf just expanded to National Harbor with eight electric vessels for up to eight passengers each. Rentals start at $168 for an hour, plus extra for cushions and biminis.
Cast off: We also rounded up local boat rentals for every mood.
🍹 Tikis: SeaSuite Cruises runs festive "tiki boats" from Georgetown and Navy Yard. The party floats (6-18 people) can be rented for happy hour with a captain and bartender. Prices vary but start at $45 per person.
🥂 Sip and sail: Cru Classé, a luxe French sailing yacht, sets sail for private charter from The Wharf (max six guests). Chef Troy Knapp creates food and fine wine services, like a Champagne and oyster cruise ($195 per person before food/bev).
🛥️ Yachties: See the monuments from Nautiste's luxury midcentury motor yachts. Two vessels hold up to 13 guests and can be chartered for a variety of (spendy) experiences.
🇺🇲 History buffs: The tall ship Providence in Alexandria, a reproduction of a 1769 sloop, caters to a range of interests, from fam-friendly dockside tours to specialty sails with local beer/wine.
Pro paddlers: Looking for a water workout?
🛶 Boating in DC is a one-stop shop (and reservation system) for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, and more from a bunch of D.C. area boathouses.
🚣 Potomac Paddlesports offers a wide variety of watersports lessons and tours, including cool discoveries like a monthly full moon paddle on the Potomac.
Dip your toes: Aspiring boat owners can check out Carefree Boat Club, which boasts a "country club model." Members pay dues (around $440 a month at The Wharf) and get unlimited access to 70-odd powerboats around D.C. and Annapolis — no maintenance or docking fees involved.
🚕 Water hack: You don't need to spend big to boat. Potomac Water Taxi, which launched six years ago, circulates between Georgetown, The Wharf, National Harbor, and Alexandria for $22 per person. Free tours are available for download on your phone, and cash bars serve drinks and snacks.
