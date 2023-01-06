3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023

A pedestrian-friendly walkway planned at The Yards is set to open in phases. Photo courtesy Brookfield

The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard.

Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different.

Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:

The Amazonification of Arlington

HQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.

What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but two 22-story office towers and a large park in Pentagon City are slated to be completed.

The expansive park in front of the future two Amazon office towers. Photo courtesy Amazon

What’s next: Over the next two years, 1,500 residential units are in the works for National Landing, according to UrbanTurf.

Mega office-to-residential conversion

D.C. is desperate to flip office space into new homes, given the pandemic’s effect on work. A project in Kalorama will create about 600 new apartments out of offices — the largest project of its kind in the city.

The project will redesign the facade. Photo: D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment

What’s happening: Developer Post Brothers is turning 1825-1875 Connecticut Avenue NW into an apartment building called The Geneva. It’s a fitting name for the embassy-filled neighborhood.

UrbanTurf reports that the 120-foot-tall project, which is across from the Washington Hilton, will result in a new facade for the building.

What’s next: The city’s zoning board will need to approve plans before the anticipated groundbreaking in spring 2024.

The latest riverfront development

The Yards project was an instant hit, bringing life to the water’s edge in Navy Yard. Now the second phase of the 25-building development is under construction next to Nats Park.

What’s happening: In addition to new apartments and office space, there’s a massive cobblestone street that’s under construction stretching from the Navy Yard Metro to the banks of the Anacostia River.

The four-block European-style street will be uber-pedestrian-friendly, perfect for strolling past shops all the way to the waterfront.

What’s next: The street is expected to open in phases as buildings crop up around it, according to developer Brookfield. Two apartment buildings are expected to be completed this year.