Help us decide D.C.'s best ice cream shop

Hot topic: who makes the best frozen treats in D.C.?

Why it matters: It's the last week of August — all that matters is ice cream.

What's happening: A truly Sweet 16 tournament that'll crown a new ice queen.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: This scoop-off is meant to be fun! Get to the pint and tell us what you're craving. And yes, we know there are more than 16 worthy shops in town, but we had to narrow it down.

☑️ Vote for Round 1 below. We'll play all week!

Email [email protected] to pump up your favorite, or scream that a certain ice cream didn't make it (but please, don't actually scream). May the best scoop win!