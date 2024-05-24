The creators of ranch ice cream now have a flavor for dogs

Share on email (opens in new window)

In the dog days of summer, your canine can cool off with Van Leeuwen ice cream. Why it matters: Dogs love ice cream, too.

Driving the news: The Brooklyn-based maker teamed up with dog food producer Ollie to launch its first pup scoops.

Zoom in: Dog owners can buy pints online, at the ice cream shops, and select Petcos.

New customers who subscribe to Ollie from June 3-13 receive a free pint with purchases.

What they're saying: The maker says the new non-dairy flavor — sweet, salty with a swirl of peanut butter and banana — is bound to get a "bark of approval."

Between the lines: Van Leeuwen is known for outrageous human flavors like Kraft Mac n' Cheese and Hidden Valley Ranch.

The intrigue: The ice cream maker isn't the only one jumping on the booming doggie-conomy. José Andrés launched a "Mediterranean-inspired" pet food line. Local ice cream shops like Sarah's Handmade and Dairy Godmother offer pup cups, too.

If you go: Van Leeuwen is expanding in D.C. and has three scoop shops with more coming soon.