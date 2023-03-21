Ranch-flavored ice cream sours dessert
I'm a sucker for a gimmick, so when an agency offered to send samples of Van Leeuwen's limited-run spring flavors — including Hidden Valley Ranch — I was too tempted to say no.
Taste test: I tested the ranch flavor with my wife and son. It's dead-on for America's favorite salad dressing, with aromas of buttermilk, onion and garlic.
- Beware: The notes linger in the back of the throat for a couple hours.
- The agency claims it pairs well with pretzels and potato chips. I'll never know.
👎 Review: We all found it revolting, but maybe some ranch-heads out there will love it.
💭 My thought bubble: There are three good use cases for this flavor:
- For a rousing game of truth or dare.
- To give a subtle hint to your kissing partner that they have bad breath.
- As an aversion therapy tool for those wishing to give up ice cream.
The big picture: Van Leeuwen is a premium brand of creamy, decadent, French-style ice cream. The company tries to reinvent itself frequently with new and intriguing flavors, like Earl Grey Tea or Malted Milkshake and Fries.
Reality check: The ranch flavor is a gimmick to get reporters to write about the brand, and in that effort, they succeeded.
- The other six options sent along were more conventional — Limoncello Cake, Sweet Maple Cornbread, Honey Graham Cracker, Strawberry Shortcake, Carrot Cake and Blood Orange Chocolate Chip.
- Any one of them will make a delicious treat. My family and I favored the orange and strawberry.
The bottom line: If you want to try a new Van Leeuwen flavor, pints are available for $5 but only at Walmart stores through March 28.
Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.
