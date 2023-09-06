53 mins ago - Business

José Andrés launches "Mediterranean-inspired" gourmet dog food

Anna Spiegel
Andres Jose feeds three dogs from his new line of gourmet pet food

Bone appetit! Photo courtesy of Reál Mesa

Chef. Humanitarian. Gourmet dog food purveyor? José Andrés adds to his increasingly diverse resume with a new line of "Mediterranean-inspired" pet food, launching in October.

What's happening: The "Longer Tables" podcaster is now building bigger bowls with Reál Mesa, a "chef curated" line of dog food with a mission to "nourish the relationships between families and their pets through elevated meal experiences."

Why it matters: Andrés is arguably the biggest name to dive in the pet food game since Rachael Ray launched Nutrish in 2008. Like that company, partial proceeds from each sale go to a good cause: Andrés' global disaster relief nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

The intrigue: Unlike Ray, Andrés doesn't have a dog. Reps tell Axios he has a lifelong love of animals, and provides animal care through WCK.

On the menu: Chicken & Vegetable Asado, Lamb & Tomato Stew, and a Wild-Caught Salmon Feast (yes, we're still talking about dog food). In addition the fancy main proteins there's chef-y produce (figs! kale!) and "a proprietary blend of herbs and spices."

  • The launch includes one puppy and three adult options, plus treats and meal-toppers like chicken kabobs. They'll be available next month (date and prices TBD) on Amazon and Chewy.

Between the lines: Andrés continues to diversify his portfolio with a new media company, restaurant consulting business that launched in August, and lab-grown meat.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more