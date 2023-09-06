José Andrés launches "Mediterranean-inspired" gourmet dog food

Chef. Humanitarian. Gourmet dog food purveyor? José Andrés adds to his increasingly diverse resume with a new line of "Mediterranean-inspired" pet food, launching in October.

What's happening: The "Longer Tables" podcaster is now building bigger bowls with Reál Mesa, a "chef curated" line of dog food with a mission to "nourish the relationships between families and their pets through elevated meal experiences."

Why it matters: Andrés is arguably the biggest name to dive in the pet food game since Rachael Ray launched Nutrish in 2008. Like that company, partial proceeds from each sale go to a good cause: Andrés' global disaster relief nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

The intrigue: Unlike Ray, Andrés doesn't have a dog. Reps tell Axios he has a lifelong love of animals, and provides animal care through WCK.

On the menu: Chicken & Vegetable Asado, Lamb & Tomato Stew, and a Wild-Caught Salmon Feast (yes, we're still talking about dog food). In addition the fancy main proteins there's chef-y produce (figs! kale!) and "a proprietary blend of herbs and spices."

The launch includes one puppy and three adult options, plus treats and meal-toppers like chicken kabobs. They'll be available next month (date and prices TBD) on Amazon and Chewy.

Between the lines: Andrés continues to diversify his portfolio with a new media company, restaurant consulting business that launched in August, and lab-grown meat.