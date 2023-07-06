Lab-grown chicken will be available to D.C. diners for the first time ever starting the week of July 31 at José Andrés’ China Chilcano restaurant.

Why it matters: Man-made meat from two California companies — Good Meat and Upside Foods — was given federal approval in June, and Andrés is one of two U.S. chefs to serve it.

What’s happening: Andrés partnered with Good Meat for the alternative protein. His dish: charcoal-grilled cultivated chicken skewers with potatoes and ají Amarillo chimichurri.

The Peruvian-style skewers will be available by reservation only, in limited quantities.

Reservations go live on China Chilcano’s site on July 25.

Prices are TBA.

Peruvian cultivated chicken skewers. Photo: Courtesy of Good Meat

How it works: Unlike a plant-based product like Impossible Meat, which mimics animal protein, Good Meat is grown from live animal cells.

The company says it “painlessly” extracts “the best cells” from cows, chickens and eggs. The cells multiply in a cultivator — similar to a beer tank — fed by a broth of nutrients that parallel an animal’s diet. The meaty cell formations are ready for consumption in four-to-six weeks, and are molded into a final product.

Good Meat says no hormones, GMOS, or antibiotics are involved in producing the chicken.

Zoom in: The company is the first in the world to sell cultivated protein, which was previously approved in Singapore.

Besides Andrés, who joined Good Meat’s board of directors in 2021, the other chef pioneering lab-grown meat is San Francisco-based Dominique Crenn, who began serving Upside’s chicken over the weekend.

What they’re saying: “The big day is here, the chicken is here, and people are going to be talking,” says Andrés, who just did a test run of the cultivated chicken at China Chilcano. “This is a first for the history of humanity.”

Editor's note: This is a developing story and may be updated.