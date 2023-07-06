José Andrés adding lab-grown chicken to D.C. menu around July 31
Lab-grown chicken will be available to D.C. diners for the first time ever starting the week of July 31 at José Andrés’ China Chilcano restaurant.
Why it matters: Man-made meat from two California companies — Good Meat and Upside Foods — was given federal approval in June, and Andrés is one of two U.S. chefs to serve it.
What’s happening: Andrés partnered with Good Meat for the alternative protein. His dish: charcoal-grilled cultivated chicken skewers with potatoes and ají Amarillo chimichurri.
- The Peruvian-style skewers will be available by reservation only, in limited quantities.
- Reservations go live on China Chilcano’s site on July 25.
- Prices are TBA.
How it works: Unlike a plant-based product like Impossible Meat, which mimics animal protein, Good Meat is grown from live animal cells.
- The company says it “painlessly” extracts “the best cells” from cows, chickens and eggs. The cells multiply in a cultivator — similar to a beer tank — fed by a broth of nutrients that parallel an animal’s diet. The meaty cell formations are ready for consumption in four-to-six weeks, and are molded into a final product.
- Good Meat says no hormones, GMOS, or antibiotics are involved in producing the chicken.
Zoom in: The company is the first in the world to sell cultivated protein, which was previously approved in Singapore.
- Besides Andrés, who joined Good Meat’s board of directors in 2021, the other chef pioneering lab-grown meat is San Francisco-based Dominique Crenn, who began serving Upside’s chicken over the weekend.
What they’re saying: “The big day is here, the chicken is here, and people are going to be talking,” says Andrés, who just did a test run of the cultivated chicken at China Chilcano. “This is a first for the history of humanity.”
Editor's note: This is a developing story and may be updated.
