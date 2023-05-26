Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Deck 11 at Yotel on Capitol Hill. Photo: via Yotel

D.C. is swimming in private pools — at hotels and homes — but you don’t need to hop a fence to get in.

Why it matters: An umbrella, lounge chair, and frozen cocktail are worth the price of admission.

Pass, please: Here are some hotels with passes for the public.

🏊 The Ven Rooftop: The Dupont Circle hotel offers day passes for its rooftop pool, opening today ($60 per person). A rooftop bar and sundeck cater to swimmers and the public with fish tacos and spritzes.

🇺🇲 Washington Hilton: Monthly memberships (starting at $98) include the health club and outdoor pool, plus guest passes and discounts on food/bev.

Pass hack: Hotel pools are usually guest-only, which is where ResortPass comes in. The online booking platform partners with a bunch of local properties for “daycation” packages that include access to pools — plus gyms, daytime rooms, and other perks. Fees vary by time and hotel, but generally run $25 to $100.

🍹 Deck 11: D.C.’s biggest rooftop pool on Capitol Hill with cabanas and a pool bar/lounge for beach-y drinks and Mediterranean eats.

👩‍👧‍👦Omni Shoreham: A “resort-style” setup in Woodley Park with pools for adults and kids.

😎Washington Plaza: A large pool with lounge service in Thomas Circle. An $85 “work pass” also includes gym and room access (8am-5pm).

Good to know: Passes are limited, and often book up early. Fees are gentler if you can go on a weekday, and most packages include hotel Wi-Fi for working between laps.

🏠 Backyard pass: Ultra-private swims at individual homes are available through Swimply (a.k.a. Airbnb for aquaholics). The online platform lets you book thousands of private pools — generally $40 to $100 per hour — with customizable searches for large parties, pets, and, of course, pickleball.