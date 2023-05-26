How anyone can access D.C.'s private pools
D.C. is swimming in private pools — at hotels and homes — but you don’t need to hop a fence to get in.
Why it matters: An umbrella, lounge chair, and frozen cocktail are worth the price of admission.
Pass, please: Here are some hotels with passes for the public.
🏊 The Ven Rooftop: The Dupont Circle hotel offers day passes for its rooftop pool, opening today ($60 per person). A rooftop bar and sundeck cater to swimmers and the public with fish tacos and spritzes.
🇺🇲 Washington Hilton: Monthly memberships (starting at $98) include the health club and outdoor pool, plus guest passes and discounts on food/bev.
Pass hack: Hotel pools are usually guest-only, which is where ResortPass comes in. The online booking platform partners with a bunch of local properties for “daycation” packages that include access to pools — plus gyms, daytime rooms, and other perks. Fees vary by time and hotel, but generally run $25 to $100.
🍹 Deck 11: D.C.’s biggest rooftop pool on Capitol Hill with cabanas and a pool bar/lounge for beach-y drinks and Mediterranean eats.
👩👧👦Omni Shoreham: A “resort-style” setup in Woodley Park with pools for adults and kids.
😎Washington Plaza: A large pool with lounge service in Thomas Circle. An $85 “work pass” also includes gym and room access (8am-5pm).
Good to know: Passes are limited, and often book up early. Fees are gentler if you can go on a weekday, and most packages include hotel Wi-Fi for working between laps.
🏠 Backyard pass: Ultra-private swims at individual homes are available through Swimply (a.k.a. Airbnb for aquaholics). The online platform lets you book thousands of private pools — generally $40 to $100 per hour — with customizable searches for large parties, pets, and, of course, pickleball.
