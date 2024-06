Share on email (opens in new window)

Boozy ice cream parlor Tipsy Scoop is opening in Chinatown on Saturday. Why it matters: Life's two greatest pleasures, together at last.

Dig in: This is the first "barlour" outside New York for the liquor-infused ice cream brand. It caters to the 21+ crowd with scoops that clock in at max 5% ABV (same as a Budweiser).

What to expect: Favorite flavors like whiskey-spiked dark chocolate caramel, "cake batter vodka martini," and mango margarita sorbet alongside local twists. 'Tis the season for a "cherry blossom old fashioned" with Hatozaki whisky.

In addition to scoops, Tipsy creates boozy ice cream cakes, sandwiches, and sundaes. There's also spirit-free (aka normal) ice cream.

Flashback: The city's O.G. spirited sweet, Crunk Cakes, is still kicking.

Stop by: Starting at 2pm and the first 25 people in line get $1 scoops.