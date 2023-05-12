D.C.'s first indoor space for pickleball opens in Edgewood

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A massive indoor pickleball and roller skating venue is now open in Edgewood.

Why it matters: It’s the city’s first indoor space dedicated to pickleball, the wildly popular sport that has led to a new Major League team and neighborhood battles over tennis courts.

What’s happening: The 70,000-square-foot Kraken Kourts, from the team behind Hook Hall and Kraken Axes, offers 14 pickleball courts.

Ten have attached cabanas for friends to sit in while games are going on.

The venue also has the only indoor roller skating rink in D.C. with six two-hour-long skate sessions each day.

Plus, Kraken Kourts has rows of picnic tables, cornhole, table tennis, and a fully stocked bar that offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Bar food, including snacks and mains, is served from 11am until close.

Paddle and skate rentals are available.

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Details: The space offers the opportunity for casual hangouts or full-blown corporate retreats. The venue will also offer some skill-based classes to help newbies and experts get acquainted with pickleball.

Prices start at $15 to book a pickleball court, and drop-in play costs $10. It’s $500 to book a pickleball party for two hours.

Two-hour open skate sessions cost $10 and skate parties start at $225.

Oh, and if you want the full venue to yourself? Be prepared to drop $2,000.

Yes, but: You don’t need to book anything. You can just come and hang out at a picnic table, eat some food, and watch pros and amateurs play.

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Be smart: While it does offer walk-ins, it’s better to book a court in advance as spots are filling up fast.

What we’re watching: The venue plans to bring in local pickleball leagues, including Volo, DC Fray, and ZogSports.