D.C.'s first indoor space for pickleball opens in Edgewood
A massive indoor pickleball and roller skating venue is now open in Edgewood.
Why it matters: It’s the city’s first indoor space dedicated to pickleball, the wildly popular sport that has led to a new Major League team and neighborhood battles over tennis courts.
What’s happening: The 70,000-square-foot Kraken Kourts, from the team behind Hook Hall and Kraken Axes, offers 14 pickleball courts.
- Ten have attached cabanas for friends to sit in while games are going on.
The venue also has the only indoor roller skating rink in D.C. with six two-hour-long skate sessions each day.
Plus, Kraken Kourts has rows of picnic tables, cornhole, table tennis, and a fully stocked bar that offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
- Bar food, including snacks and mains, is served from 11am until close.
Paddle and skate rentals are available.
Details: The space offers the opportunity for casual hangouts or full-blown corporate retreats. The venue will also offer some skill-based classes to help newbies and experts get acquainted with pickleball.
- Prices start at $15 to book a pickleball court, and drop-in play costs $10. It’s $500 to book a pickleball party for two hours.
- Two-hour open skate sessions cost $10 and skate parties start at $225.
- Oh, and if you want the full venue to yourself? Be prepared to drop $2,000.
Yes, but: You don’t need to book anything. You can just come and hang out at a picnic table, eat some food, and watch pros and amateurs play.
Be smart: While it does offer walk-ins, it’s better to book a court in advance as spots are filling up fast.
What we’re watching: The venue plans to bring in local pickleball leagues, including Volo, DC Fray, and ZogSports.
- D.C.’s major league pickleball team is also a partner of Kraken Kourts — the team is even pictured in a mural on the wall.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..