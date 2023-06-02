D.C. has rooftop bars for every mood: Here's a guide
It’s rooftop bar season, and there’s a D.C. deck for every whim, price point, and craving.
Classic: Top of the [Water] Gate — like sitting on a slice of history with amazing views.
🍹 New: Whitlow’s re-re-opens June 6 in the old Brixton space along U Street with a refreshed rooftop, crushes, and rum buckets.
Cheffy: Matt Baker’s greenhouse at Gravitas is the city’s only Michelin-starred rooftop for drinks and drinks and à la carte dining.
🍣 Sushi: Adams Morgan classic Perry’s feels fresh with a new chef and menu, same pretty deck.
HH sushi: O-Ku’s sleeper happy hour near Union Market is a steal with half-off rolls and cocktails/wine below $10 (Mon-Thurs, 5pm-7pm).
🍸 HH cocktails: The Imperial’s chic rooftop in AdMo shakes up superior sips like espresso martinis — now 50% off (Thurs, 5pm-10pm). See also: seafood “tower hour” on Wednesdays.
Margaritas: It’s all rosy (and rosé) at Lucha Rosa, a new Mexican-themed spot in Mt. Vernon Triangle.
👀 Views: The Wharf is pretty/pricey rooftop central, but Moonraker at the new Pendry boasts the best river vistas.
Divey: Hit Red Derby in Columbia Heights for $3 beers, tendies, and a strong local vibe.
🌭 Deck-y: Ivy & Coney brings big deck energy to Shaw: sports, hot dogs, and cheap drinks.
Beachy: Dupont Circle's Vagabond sets a scene with umbrellas and coastal eats (plus a new HH).
🥞 Brunch: Channel island sun atop The Wharf’s Tiki TNT with $25 bottomless mimosas and luau pancakes.
Drag brunch: The views and stilettos are sky-high atop Officina at The Wharf for Sunday drag brunch.
💕 First date: Colada Shop 14th Street — part Cuban café, part bar — is a breezy rooftop pick.
Groups: Hi-Lawn atop Union Market is huge, kid-friendly (before 7pm), and crowd-pleasing thanks to boozy juice boxes, free games, and backyard eats.
🍾 Scene: Bottle service and Bravolebrities are all part of the package at Ciel Social Club, Mt. Vernon Triangle’s sleek penthouse lounge.
So D.C. Lady Bird, a pretty Dupont Circle perch with first lady looks and proper hors d’oeuvres.
🎂 Birthdays: At Takoda (Shaw, Navy Yard) semi-private rooftop events are welcome without pricey rental fees or minimums.
Pool: Sip waterside at D.C.’s biggest rooftop pool, Deck 11 on Capitol Hill, whose lounge is open to the public — and pass holders can swim, too.
