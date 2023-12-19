Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns face off in this year's Sugar Bowl. Photo: Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For diehard Huskies fans heading down to New Orleans for the 90th Annual Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day, Axios has created a guide to help you get the most out of your trip.

Catch up quick: The Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns face off in the Dome in the game that doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal.

The other finalist will be determined in the Rose Bowl, where Michigan will face Alabama.

Tickets: The game is sold out, but resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

How to watch: The Sugar Bowl starts at 7:45pm and will be on ESPN if you can't be there in person.

Parade: The Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade starts at 2:30pm from the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, winds through the French Quarter and ends at Canal Street.

The Sugar Bowl Parade will go through the French Quarter on New Year's Eve. Image: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Tailgate: Anyone with a ticket can go to the Sugar Bowl Tailgate Town in Champions Square.

Gates open at 4pm with food vendors and music.

Where to eat: Try these picks from our Axios colleague Chelsea Brasted, a NOLA native:

Bar options: Two sporty picks near the Superdome: Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and The Rusty Nail.

Other things to do:

Go deeper: