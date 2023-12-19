Everything a Dawg needs to know about the Sugar Bowl
For diehard Huskies fans heading down to New Orleans for the 90th Annual Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day, Axios has created a guide to help you get the most out of your trip.
Catch up quick: The Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns face off in the Dome in the game that doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal.
- The other finalist will be determined in the Rose Bowl, where Michigan will face Alabama.
Tickets: The game is sold out, but resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
How to watch: The Sugar Bowl starts at 7:45pm and will be on ESPN if you can't be there in person.
Parade: The Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade starts at 2:30pm from the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, winds through the French Quarter and ends at Canal Street.
Tailgate: Anyone with a ticket can go to the Sugar Bowl Tailgate Town in Champions Square.
- Gates open at 4pm with food vendors and music.
Where to eat: Try these picks from our Axios colleague Chelsea Brasted, a NOLA native:
- Here are some new places within walking distance of the Caesars Superdome.
- And here are five places that serve great gumbo.
- Some other downtown favorites (from most casual to fanciest) include Cleo's, Killer PoBoys, Cochon Butcher, Napoleon House, Compére Lapin, Bayona, MaMou and Brennan's.
Bar options: Two sporty picks near the Superdome: Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and The Rusty Nail.
- For something a little more discerning, try Peychaud's, Cane & Table or Bar Marilou.
- Beer drinker? Stop into a local brewery like Brieux Carre, Miel or NOLA Brewing, which also has some of the best pizza in town.
Other things to do:
- Explore the newest and final exhibition hall of the National World War II Museum, which opened this fall.
- Snag beignets at City Park's Cafe du Monde, then see the art in the (free!) Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.
- Spend an afternoon in the newly renovated and expanded Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium.
