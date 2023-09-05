Caesars Superdome adds crawfish bread and other new food options

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lenny Martinsen is the executive chef with Sodexo Live who oversees the food program at the Superdome. Photos: Courtesy of Sodexo Live

Visitors to Caesars Superdome will have more and faster dining options this fall.

Driving the news: The Superdome is in the middle of a $500 million renovation that includes making the food experience better for guests.

More restaurants have been added, and improvements have been made on the backend to make lines move faster, said Evan Holmes, general manager of ASM New Orleans, which operates the Dome.

Previously, there was one checkout per 150+ patrons. Now, the goal is one for every 90, according to Doug Thornton, the executive vice president of ASM Global.

What's happening: Sodexo Live, the food vendor for the Superdome, also has added grab-and-go markets.

They sell prepped food, like fruit cups and chicken salad, and use AI-assisted self-checkouts.

The Superdome has added self-checkout options to help speed up lines. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Zoom in: The crowd favorites at the preseason games were crawfish bread and steak and shrimp street tacos, according to Amy Procaccini, a spokesperson for Sodexo Live.

"The crawfish bread actually came to be during menu planning when our team heard it wasn't going to be served at Jazz Fest, so they thought why not bring their own version of it to NOLA fans in the stadium," she said.

Other new options include mushroom poboys, gyros and burnt end nachos.

Food available at the Caesars Superdome

Here are the new menus from Lenny Martinsen, the Sodexo Live executive chef who oversees the food program at the Superdome. Prices were not immediately available for all items.

Beau Coup Barbeque

House-smoked pulled pork and beef brisket burnt end sandwiches and chicken wings paired with sauces and locally sourced breads.

Location: plaza level at section 117.

Big Freezy

NOLA classic frozen daiquiris and frozen Irish coffee, plus soft serve ice cream in cups and cones.

Location: plaza level at section 111, loge level at section 228.

Crescent City Sausage

Alligator sausage, jumbo footlong hot dogs, vegan sausages on locally sourced buns.

Locations: loge level at section 228, lower terrace level at section 514.

Bienville Burger Bar

Double cheeseburgers, Patton's sausage cheeseburgers, vegan burgers and fries.

Location: loge level at section 227.

Delta Roost

Grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and biscuits.

Location: loge level at section 228.

504 Eats

Cajun meat pies, Tony Chachere's jambalaya, ultimate nachos, plus other fan favorites.

Locations: plaza level at section 119, lower terrace level at section 518.

New restaurants in the Superdome include Dressed or Not New Orleans PoBoys and Crescent City Sausage. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells

Dressed or Not New Orleans PoBoys

NOLA-style poboys: Cochon de lait, fried shrimp and vegetarian wild mushroom ($15.49).

Locations: loge level at section 217, lower terrace level at section 513.

Magnolia Mezze

Traditional gyros, chicken shawarma ($13.99) and Greek salad-style wraps.

Location: loge level at section 217.

Mercado Tortillas

Boom boom shrimp, steak and chipotle and chicken street tacos.

Locations: plaza level at section 112, lower terrace level at section 519.

Parish Pizza and Provisions

Market serves Little Caesars super slice pepperoni or cheese pizza, crawfish bread, garlic parmesan wings, sandwiches, salads, snacks and cold beverages.

Locations: plaza level at section 115, loge level in the northeast atrium section 219, upper GA level at section 503, lower terrace level at section 515.

Bayou Kitchen & Market

Market serves double-stack cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, Tony Chachere's jambalaya, sandwiches, salads, snacks and cold beverages.

Locations: plaza level at sections 104, 113, 153, loge level in the northwest atrium, upper GA level at section 559, lower terrace level at section 515.

Beer and alcohol options

Urban South, Blue Moon, Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, Faubourg, Miller Lite, Peroni, Stella, Kona Big Wave, Michelob Ultra, Lagunitas, Goose Island Tropical, Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart, Shiner Bock, Sierra Nevada, Terrapin, Topo Chico seltzers and Vizzy.