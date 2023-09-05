The Caesars Superdome is home to the New Orleans Saints. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The Caesars Superdome has a whole new look this season for Saints games — for at least half of the building.

Driving the news: Officials are in the middle of a $500 million renovation project at the Dome. It started in 2019 with the goal of finishing before New Orleans hosts the Super Bowl in 2025.

Work wrapped up on the east side of the building in August and is moving forward on the west side. The final phase is expected to be done in time for Taylor Swift's sold-out October 2024 shows.

Saints and Superdome officials took Axios and other reporters on a preview tour in August of the newly renovated building that turns 50 in 2025.

What's happening: Entrances have changed. Food/drink options have been added, and bathrooms have expanded. Walkways have been upgraded and widened, and a faux skylight opens up the space.

New security features will speed up lines getting into the Superdome as well, official say.

Plus, entrance gates are now specific for your ticket, said Evan Holmes, general manager of ASM New Orleans, which operates the Superdome.

A faux skyline uses lights and fabric to mimic daylight in the Superdome. Image: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Zoom in: Ticket holders in the 500 and 600 levels, aka the terrace, will see big changes for their game day experience.

New escalators take guests to their seats in about 65 seconds. It used to take five to seven minutes via the ramp system that's been removed, according to Doug Thornton, the executive vice president of ASM Global.

New food and drink options have been added to the terrace too. Read more about the food.

Women's bathrooms were renovated and more stalls were added. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Plus, women's bathrooms throughout the Dome have more stalls, addressing what officials say was one of the top complaints from visitors. And, baby changing tables are available in the men's and women's restrooms.

Several private spaces, called mother's rooms, have been added for breastfeeding moms. They include a chair, sink and a changing table.

Wheelchair users have new ADA-accessible seats and viewing decks on various levels, along with ADA-friendly elevators.

This is one of the new ADA viewing decks in the terrace level. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Worth noting: A new bar and concession area, called Caesars Legends Club, has been added in the 200 level for people with club-level tickets.

By the numbers: The initial estimate for the project was $450 million, but it grew as a "result of the pandemic and the cost of goods and services skyrocketing," said Mike Hoss, the manager of media relations for ASM Global.

The state's capital input is capped at $54 million, he said.

The Saints have paid one-third of the cost of the project, he said. The Saints and bond funding from the Louisiana Stadium & Exposition District will cover the extra $50 million.

The Caesars Legends Club is a premium food and drink area for club ticket holders. This was in August when it was still under construction. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

What's next: "We're not done," Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints, told reporters. "There's a lot more work to be done."

And they've already submitted their application to host future Super Bowls.

He swatted away questions from reporters about Super Bowl organizers looking for new stadiums.

"It has nothing to do with our building," he said. "It has everything to do with our calendar and how it lines up with Mardi Gras."

Go deeper: Watch the video of the renovations.