Taylor Swift adds 3 surprise shows in New Orleans for Eras tour
Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to New Orleans, but fans are going to have to wait a year.
Driving the news: The pop star announced Thursday she will do shows on three consecutive nights at the Caesars Superdome on October 25-27, 2024.
What's happening: Verified fan registration is open now, Swift tweeted, and tickets will go on sale Wednesday via Ticketmaster for registered fans only.
- Register here for free. Once registered, you'll either be able to buy tickets next week or be put on the waitlist.
- You can buy up to four tickets per registered account.
Zoom in: Swift originally skipped New Orleans because Superdome officials said they couldn't accommodate the dates due to ongoing renovations at the facility.
- Her last New Orleans show was in 2018 for the "Reputation" tour.
Worth noting: Swift also added shows in Miami, Indianapolis and Toronto.
- Gracie Abrams will open for Swift at the Superdome.
The big picture: Swift's Eras Tour was already on pace to be one of the highest-grossing — if not the highest-grossing — tours of all time.
- Her two-night stay in Denver in July was expected to bring in $140 million to Colorado's gross domestic product, Axios' Alayna Alvarez reported.
- Now, with the three nights each in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis, along with five in Toronto, the Swift-onomics wealth will spread even farther.
Go deeper: 16 biggest concerts coming to New Orleans this summer
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.