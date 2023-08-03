58 mins ago - Things to Do

Taylor Swift adds 3 surprise shows in New Orleans for Eras tour

Carlie Kollath Wells

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to New Orleans, but fans are going to have to wait a year.

Driving the news: The pop star announced Thursday she will do shows on three consecutive nights at the Caesars Superdome on October 25-27, 2024.

What's happening: Verified fan registration is open now, Swift tweeted, and tickets will go on sale Wednesday via Ticketmaster for registered fans only.

  • Register here for free. Once registered, you'll either be able to buy tickets next week or be put on the waitlist.
  • You can buy up to four tickets per registered account.

Zoom in: Swift originally skipped New Orleans because Superdome officials said they couldn't accommodate the dates due to ongoing renovations at the facility.

  • Her last New Orleans show was in 2018 for the "Reputation" tour.

Worth noting: Swift also added shows in Miami, Indianapolis and Toronto.

  • Gracie Abrams will open for Swift at the Superdome.

The big picture: Swift's Eras Tour was already on pace to be one of the highest-grossing — if not the highest-grossing — tours of all time.

  • Her two-night stay in Denver in July was expected to bring in $140 million to Colorado's gross domestic product, Axios' Alayna Alvarez reported.
  • Now, with the three nights each in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis, along with five in Toronto, the Swift-onomics wealth will spread even farther.

Go deeper: 16 biggest concerts coming to New Orleans this summer

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more