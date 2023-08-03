Taylor Swift adds 3 surprise shows in New Orleans for Eras tour

Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to New Orleans, but fans are going to have to wait a year.

Driving the news: The pop star announced Thursday she will do shows on three consecutive nights at the Caesars Superdome on October 25-27, 2024.

What's happening: Verified fan registration is open now, Swift tweeted, and tickets will go on sale Wednesday via Ticketmaster for registered fans only.

Register here for free. Once registered, you'll either be able to buy tickets next week or be put on the waitlist.

You can buy up to four tickets per registered account.

Zoom in: Swift originally skipped New Orleans because Superdome officials said they couldn't accommodate the dates due to ongoing renovations at the facility.

Her last New Orleans show was in 2018 for the "Reputation" tour.

Worth noting: Swift also added shows in Miami, Indianapolis and Toronto.

Gracie Abrams will open for Swift at the Superdome.

The big picture: Swift's Eras Tour was already on pace to be one of the highest-grossing — if not the highest-grossing — tours of all time.

Her two-night stay in Denver in July was expected to bring in $140 million to Colorado's gross domestic product, Axios' Alayna Alvarez reported.

Now, with the three nights each in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis, along with five in Toronto, the Swift-onomics wealth will spread even farther.

