It's nearly impossible to scroll through social media without seeing highlights of your friends having the time of their lives at a Taylor Swift concert.

Why it matters: Swift's Eras Tour has been selling out stadiums and shutting down cities around the country with some calling it the concert of a generation.

Driving the news: Swift rolls into Pittsburgh this weekend for shows at Acrisure Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Hotels, Airbnbs and restaurants are booked solid across Allegheny County.

The intrigue: It's the closest Swift will come to Cleveland on this tour. She heads to Cincinnati in a couple of weeks.

Good luck getting tickets. The starting price for a seat in the upper deck at Acrisure Stadium is more than $1,000 on the secondary market.

State of grace: Missing out on three-plus hours of hits, 70,000 screaming fans, special guests and Broadway-like set pieces — what's a Swifty without a ticket to do?

We have some ideas:

📲 Live stream the Eras Tour

There is no official live stream for the Eras Tour. However, Swifties are of a generation where every experience goes live on sites like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Surprise songs and guests will most certainly make it online and as one live stream ends, TikTok is likely to push you to the next one.

💸 Spend a lot less money on a different concert

Swift is the biggest music star in the world, but she's not the only big name coming to town.

The other side: If you're looking for a similar spectacle, Beyonce's stadium tour heads to Pittsburgh and Detroit later this summer and tickets aren't nearly as expensive.

Meanwhile, Blossom Music Center has a strong lineup this summer with 50 Cent, Duran Duran, Shania Twain and more.

And Madonna will put on her own career-spanning showcase at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 2. Tickets start at $65.

⏳ Wait for Swift's next tour

We waited three years between the 1989 World Tour in 2015 and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Five years later, we have The Eras Tour.

At that pace, it could be a while before Swift hits the road again.

Yes, but: Swift is only 33 years old. She will surely tour several more times in her career or, perhaps, set up a Las Vegas residency like Adele.

The bottom line: If you miss out on The Eras Tour, shake it off.