Alicia Keys returns to New Orleans this summer, a decade after she delivered a memorable national anthem performance here ahead of at Super Bowl XLVII . Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

The biggest tour to hit New Orleans in 2023 — Beyonce, obviously — won’t land here until the early days of fall, when we mark the final stop on her Renaissance world tour on Sept. 27.

But we have lots of other concerts to keep you occupied until you get in formation with the queen 🐝.

Driving the news: We rounded up our picks for the top touring acts coming to New Orleans from June to September. Needless to say, in a music city like this, our list isn’t exhaustive.

If you want to know who’s playing on Frenchmen Street this week or heading to more intimate local venues, check the WWOZ Live Wire for the latest.

🎤 Better late than never: Drake brings his “It's All A Blur" tour to the Smoothie King Center on Sept. 20. (This show was rescheduled from an original June 16 performance date.)

🎸 Rock out: Duran Duran lands at the Smoothie King Center on June 7, with Paramore following them to the stage July 6.

Les Claypool heads to the river for a show at Mardi Gras World on June 17.

The Pixies play the Fillmore with Franz Ferdinand and Bully on June 21.

🎹 Keep it soulful: Alicia Keys is at the Smoothie King Center on July 23.

🤠Add a little twang: Catch Koe Wetzel at Champions Square on June 3.

But if Shania Twain saying “Let’s go girls,” could make you run through walls, run to the Smoothie King Center instead July 24.

🎵 Kick it old school: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons stop at the Saenger Theatre on Aug. 25.

Old school hip-hop more your style? Snoop Dogg headlines the Smoothie King Center on Aug. 15, and LL Cool J lands there with the Roots and DJ Jazzy Jeff on Aug. 23.

🎶 If you liked them before they were cool ... then snag tickets to the Fleet Foxes at the Fillmore on June 28, or Michael Franti and Spearhead at the Civic Theater on July 25.

Plus, singer-songwriters have a busy June with Mary Chapin Carpenter at the Orpheum on June 2, Ryan Adams at the Saenger on June 10 and Tori Amos at Mahalia Jackson Theater on June 20.

🎉 Also: Big names will arrive courtesy of Essence Fest (June 29-July 3) and the brand new Re:SET (June 9-11), a three-day takeover of the City Park Festival Grounds with LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy headlining. Get more in our festival guide.

😐 Look what you made me leave out. Sorry, Swifties, but a Taylor stop isn’t happening for us this year. With a southern swing that brought her as close as Houston in April, we’re out of luck this era.