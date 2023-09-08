5 new restaurants near the Caesars Superdome

Brewery Saint X offers plates and snacks perfect for pre- or post-gaming. Photo: Randy Schmidt for Brewery Saint X

Despite a spate of closures this summer, the New Orleans restaurant scene still has plenty of new names popping up, including five in the CBD.

Driving the news: The New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome for the regular season on Sunday, so now's a good opportunity to check out these five new spots that are within walking distance for game day.

🍽️ Brewery Saint X

Gameday-ready shareables, burgers and beer.

Distance: 0.4 miles, or about a 10-minute walk.

🍽️ Dahla

Spicy and freshly flavored Thai from the same team behind the former Thai Ocha.

Distance: 0.4 miles, or about a 10-minute walk.

🍽️ Devil Moon Barbecue

Sandwiches and big platters of barbecue.

Distance: 0.4 miles, or about a 10-minute walk.

🍽️ LUFU NOLA

An Indian pop-up turned full-time from chefs Sarthak Samantray, Aman Kota and Sachin Darade at 301 St. Charles Ave.

Distance: 0.8 miles, or about an 18-minute walk.

🍽️ Big Little Kitchen

A pandemic pop-up from chef Chelsea Bolds gets a permanent address.

Distance: 0.7 miles, or about 16 minute walk.

And one more for good measure: Mister Oso is due to open in the former Barcadia space this month. The Latin-inspired menu comes from chef Blake Edmunds, and it'll arrive as a second outpost for the original Denver restaurant.