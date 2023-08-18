3 new restaurants to open in New Orleans from the Barcadia owner

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mister Oso brings its Latin-inspired menu to the space vacated by Barcadia. Photo: Courtesy of The Culinary Creative Group

A New Orleans restaurant developer is partnering up with a Denver firm to bring three new concepts to the city.

Driving the news: Billy Blatty, in partnership with The Culinary Creative Group, announced the new restaurants as he says goodbye to Barcadia, the arcade/restaurant concept that was a CBD mainstay for the past decade.

Flashback: Blatty is no newcomer to the New Orleans nightlife scene.

He previously operated Ampersand, a CBD nightclub, and Belle's Diner, which closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Blatty also operates the Ohm Lounge inside the Royal St. Charles Hotel, and Sofia and Nagomi.

State of play: Blatty decided to close Barcadia in the wake of Hurricane Ida when storm damage forced the team to close the kitchen for an extended period.

"I opened the first arcade bar back in 2007, and that concept has had a phenomenal run," Blatty tells Axios. But "what was once a novel concept is no longer a novel concept."

That decision created an opportunity for a new vision.

What's happening: Two of the concepts Blatty will bring to New Orleans are expansions of The Culinary Creative Group's offerings in Colorado, and one is wholly new.

🍽️ Mister Oso will land in the Barcadia space and is slated to open in September.

Blatty says diners can expect "a massive upgrade to the space."

The restaurant will offer a Latin-inspired menu with chef Blake Edmunds at the helm.

A5 is a modern steakhouse set to open on Carondelet Street in 2023. Photo: Courtesy of The Culinary Creative Group

🍽️ A5, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse, offers a space for chef Max Mackissock to focus on high-end cuts, locally sourced seafood and inventive sides.

"You can ball out on a date and go big with your friends, or you can come in casually and hang out at the bar and have a cocktail and a meatloaf," Blatty says of the restaurant due to open mid-2024.

It's slated to land in the new apartment building at 840 Carondelet St.

Bohemia will offer three dining concepts in an outdoor space meant for casual get-togethers. Photo: Courtesy of The Culinary Creative Group

🍽️ Bohemia, a "dynamic culinary park concept," heads for the bustling Freret Street corridor sometime in the third quarter of 2024, Blatty says.