41 mins ago - Food and Drink
11 New Orleans restaurant closures announced this summer
This summer has marked the last call for a handful of New Orleans restaurants.
Why it matters: Whether it's been long-planned or the result of the annual summer slowdown, it's never good to see a business close its doors.
Driving the news: It's been hard to keep up with the number of New Orleans restaurant closures that have been announced this summer, so we're rounding them up here.
Yes, but: As always in this town, new restaurants are opening all the time, including at least one from a chef on this list.
Here are the most recently-announced closures:
- Riccobono's Peppermill closed Sept. 3 as its owners retired. (Instagram)
- Beth Biundo Sweets' owner closed up shop after six years. (Instagram)
- Lengua Madre will shut down Dec. 31 as chef Ana Castro begins a new venture, Acamaya. (Axios)
- Le Chat Noir closed unexpectedly in August. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
- Mahony's closed its French Quarter location. (Instagram)
- Hambone in Mandeville announced its closure, citing the industry and unforeseen difficulties. (Instagram)
- Elysian Seafood's owners closed their St. Roch Market outpost to focus on catering. (Instagram)
- Mucho Mas closed in July after its staff walked out and said they weren't getting paid. (WWL)
- Seafood Sally's announced its shutdown, which owners say they hope will be temporary. (Instagram)
- Barcadia is closed as its owner clears the way for a new-to-New Orleans restaurant. (Axios)
- Bevi Seafood Co. quietly closed in June, making way for Porgy's Seafood Market, due to open this fall. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
