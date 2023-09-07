41 mins ago - Food and Drink

11 New Orleans restaurant closures announced this summer

Chelsea Brasted
This summer has marked the last call for a handful of New Orleans restaurants.

Why it matters: Whether it's been long-planned or the result of the annual summer slowdown, it's never good to see a business close its doors.

Driving the news: It's been hard to keep up with the number of New Orleans restaurant closures that have been announced this summer, so we're rounding them up here.

Yes, but: As always in this town, new restaurants are opening all the time, including at least one from a chef on this list.

Here are the most recently-announced closures:

  • Riccobono's Peppermill closed Sept. 3 as its owners retired. (Instagram)
  • Beth Biundo Sweets' owner closed up shop after six years. (Instagram)
  • Lengua Madre will shut down Dec. 31 as chef Ana Castro begins a new venture, Acamaya. (Axios)
  • Le Chat Noir closed unexpectedly in August. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
  • Mahony's closed its French Quarter location. (Instagram)
  • Hambone in Mandeville announced its closure, citing the industry and unforeseen difficulties. (Instagram)
  • Elysian Seafood's owners closed their St. Roch Market outpost to focus on catering. (Instagram)
  • Mucho Mas closed in July after its staff walked out and said they weren't getting paid. (WWL)
  • Seafood Sally's announced its shutdown, which owners say they hope will be temporary. (Instagram)
  • Barcadia is closed as its owner clears the way for a new-to-New Orleans restaurant. (Axios)
  • Bevi Seafood Co. quietly closed in June, making way for Porgy's Seafood Market, due to open this fall. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
