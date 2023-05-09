Brewery Saint X now open for pre-game beers

Brewery Saint X, now open in the New Orleans CBD, is walking distance from both the Superdome and the Smoothie King Center. Photo: Randy Schmidt for Brewery Saint X

Brewery Saint X is now open, pouring locally made beers and serving up game day-ready plates from chef Shannon Bingham.

Why it matters: After some closures through the pandemic, the South Market corridor is finally back to a full slate (and then some) of dining options within walking distance of the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center.

My visit: I stopped by the brewery's preview party last month, unfortunately unable to sample the namesake libations (my first child was due in a matter of weeks), but the visit was enough to get a taste of what's on tap for the restaurant's future.

Details: Bingham is behind both Brewery Saint X and newly opened Devil Moon BBQ (the two concepts share a wall and kitchen). His resume includes local stints at Cochon Butcher, Gautreau's and a role on the opening team of Blue Oak BBQ, where he won the Grand Champion title at Hogs for the Cause in 2017.

The chef is also known for his fried chicken, thanks to another of his concepts, Buttermilk.

The vibe: Brewery Saint X is all modern brewpub, with high ceilings, big TVs over the bar and glass windows separating the dining space from the brewing equipment.

It features warm brass, lush ferns, natural wood tones and polished concrete.

Brewery Saint X offers plates and snacks perfect for pre- or post-gaming. Photo: Randy Schmidt for Brewery Saint X

The move: Come here with a big group of friends before you hit up a Saints game.

The menu is fine-tuned for game day crowd-pleasing, from appetizer options built for sharing to a tidy kids' menu.

The preview party only had a few passed options, few of which appeared on the Saint X menu, but the slightly spicy sauce on the cheeseburger was enough of an excuse to return.

When I do, it'll be to try the more interesting-sounding options, like the pulled smoked mushroom sandwich and the spicy fried green tomato appetizer.

As for drinks, expect a diverse selection from the brewery's small-batch production, from a fruited sour ale to hazy IPAs and Czech-style lagers.

Beyond the beer, the drink menu includes frozen drinks (like a Pimm's Cup), a natural wine selection and nonalcoholic and traditional cocktails.

5 (or) 4 word review: Burgers and bevs, baby.