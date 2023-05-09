Brewery Saint X now open for pre-game beers
Brewery Saint X is now open, pouring locally made beers and serving up game day-ready plates from chef Shannon Bingham.
Why it matters: After some closures through the pandemic, the South Market corridor is finally back to a full slate (and then some) of dining options within walking distance of the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center.
My visit: I stopped by the brewery's preview party last month, unfortunately unable to sample the namesake libations (my first child was due in a matter of weeks), but the visit was enough to get a taste of what's on tap for the restaurant's future.
Details: Bingham is behind both Brewery Saint X and newly opened Devil Moon BBQ (the two concepts share a wall and kitchen). His resume includes local stints at Cochon Butcher, Gautreau's and a role on the opening team of Blue Oak BBQ, where he won the Grand Champion title at Hogs for the Cause in 2017.
- The chef is also known for his fried chicken, thanks to another of his concepts, Buttermilk.
The vibe: Brewery Saint X is all modern brewpub, with high ceilings, big TVs over the bar and glass windows separating the dining space from the brewing equipment.
- It features warm brass, lush ferns, natural wood tones and polished concrete.
The move: Come here with a big group of friends before you hit up a Saints game.
The menu is fine-tuned for game day crowd-pleasing, from appetizer options built for sharing to a tidy kids' menu.
- The preview party only had a few passed options, few of which appeared on the Saint X menu, but the slightly spicy sauce on the cheeseburger was enough of an excuse to return.
- When I do, it'll be to try the more interesting-sounding options, like the pulled smoked mushroom sandwich and the spicy fried green tomato appetizer.
- As for drinks, expect a diverse selection from the brewery's small-batch production, from a fruited sour ale to hazy IPAs and Czech-style lagers.
Beyond the beer, the drink menu includes frozen drinks (like a Pimm's Cup), a natural wine selection and nonalcoholic and traditional cocktails.
5 (or) 4 word review: Burgers and bevs, baby.
