39 mins ago - Things to Do

New Year's Eve parties and events in New Orleans

headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo in a glass of champagne.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

It's nearly 2024, and there are plenty of parties around New Orleans where you can spend your final hours of 2023.

Here's what's going on around town for New Year's Eve:

🎆 Catch fireworks on the Mississippi River at midnight, when the fleur de lis drops at Jax Brewery.

🤸 A midnight celebration not in the cards for the younger members of your family? The Louisiana Children's Museum brings back its countdown to noon. Buy tickets online.

🍽️ Many downtown restaurants are pulling out all the stops with special prix fixe dinners.

🎵 New Orleans musicians hit the stage across town:

  • DJ Soul Sister kicks things off Saturday, Dec. 30, at Tipitina's with Captain Charles.
  • As for the big night at Tipitina's, Galactic takes the stage.

🥳 Parties dot the city. Among them:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more