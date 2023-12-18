New Year's Eve parties and events in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's nearly 2024, and there are plenty of parties around New Orleans where you can spend your final hours of 2023.

Here's what's going on around town for New Year's Eve:

🎆 Catch fireworks on the Mississippi River at midnight, when the fleur de lis drops at Jax Brewery.

🤸 A midnight celebration not in the cards for the younger members of your family? The Louisiana Children's Museum brings back its countdown to noon. Buy tickets online.

🍽️ Many downtown restaurants are pulling out all the stops with special prix fixe dinners.

🎵 New Orleans musicians hit the stage across town:

DJ Soul Sister kicks things off Saturday, Dec. 30, at Tipitina's with Captain Charles.

As for the big night at Tipitina's, Galactic takes the stage.

🥳 Parties dot the city. Among them: