New Year's Eve parties and events in New Orleans
It's nearly 2024, and there are plenty of parties around New Orleans where you can spend your final hours of 2023.
Here's what's going on around town for New Year's Eve:
🎆 Catch fireworks on the Mississippi River at midnight, when the fleur de lis drops at Jax Brewery.
🤸 A midnight celebration not in the cards for the younger members of your family? The Louisiana Children's Museum brings back its countdown to noon. Buy tickets online.
🍽️ Many downtown restaurants are pulling out all the stops with special prix fixe dinners.
- Carmo has an all-day party, and Copper Vine has a free welcome glass of sparkling wine for every diner.
- Head downtown to Tujaque's, Palm & Pine, Compere Lapin, Saint John, MaMou, Effervescence and Herbsaint for prix fixe meals.
- Bar Marilou also has a special menu for its Surrealist Ball.
- Brewery Saint X has an all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink party.
- NewOrleans.com has a full restaurant list with hours noted.
🎵 New Orleans musicians hit the stage across town:
- DJ Soul Sister kicks things off Saturday, Dec. 30, at Tipitina's with Captain Charles.
- As for the big night at Tipitina's, Galactic takes the stage.
- Juvenile reunites with Mannie Fresh and the "Tiny Desk" band at the Saenger Theatre.
- Big Freedia hosts her Bounce Ball with Boyfriend at the Orpheum Theater.
- The Brass-A-Holics are at the Maison, and Flow Tribe is at Blue Nile.
- WWOZ has more music listings.
🥳 Parties dot the city. Among them:
- Where Y'acht leads the celebration at the Virgin Hotel.
- Visit The Columns for a disco-themed "Studio 504" party.
- The NOPSI Hotel has one with a Roaring '20s vibe.
- Meanwhile, the Westin hosts a "Havana Nights" party.
- See the fireworks from the Riverview Room's watch party.
- The Allways Lounge has back-to-back burlesque shows.
