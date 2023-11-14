Seattle City Council members Tammy Morales (left) and Dan Strauss (right) now lead in their races. Photos: Courtesy of the candidates' campaigns

Two out of three Seattle City Council incumbents who were initially trailing in last week's election now appear to be winning their races. What's happening: City Councilmember Dan Strauss was comfortably ahead of restaurateur Pete Hanning in the latest batch of results from the Nov. 7 vote-by-mail election, leading with more than 52% of the vote on Monday.

The Seattle Times called the District 6 race for Strauss on Friday.

Meanwhile, District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales — who trailed challenger Tanya Woo by about nine percentage points on election night — was ahead 50.64% to Woo's 49.09% in Monday's count.

Morales and Strauss were both the more left-leaning candidates in their races.

Yes, but: Centrist candidates favored by business and real estate interests appear to have prevailed in most of the other council contests on last week's ballot.

On Friday, Councilmember Andrew Lewis conceded to retired naval officer Bob Kettle in District 7.

Meanwhile, Rob Saka defeated Maren Costa in District 1 and Joy Hollingsworth bested Alex Hudson in District 3, in two other races The Seattle Times called Friday.

In District 5, Cathy Moore won handily against ChrisTiana ObeySumner in a result that was clear on election night.

What we're watching: The District 4 race between Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera remained close on Monday, but Rivera still led by slightly more than one percentage point (303 votes).