Two Seattle council incumbents look poised to win re-election
Two out of three Seattle City Council incumbents who were initially trailing in last week's election now appear to be winning their races.
What's happening: City Councilmember Dan Strauss was comfortably ahead of restaurateur Pete Hanning in the latest batch of results from the Nov. 7 vote-by-mail election, leading with more than 52% of the vote on Monday.
- The Seattle Times called the District 6 race for Strauss on Friday.
Meanwhile, District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales — who trailed challenger Tanya Woo by about nine percentage points on election night — was ahead 50.64% to Woo's 49.09% in Monday's count.
- Morales and Strauss were both the more left-leaning candidates in their races.
Yes, but: Centrist candidates favored by business and real estate interests appear to have prevailed in most of the other council contests on last week's ballot.
- On Friday, Councilmember Andrew Lewis conceded to retired naval officer Bob Kettle in District 7.
Meanwhile, Rob Saka defeated Maren Costa in District 1 and Joy Hollingsworth bested Alex Hudson in District 3, in two other races The Seattle Times called Friday.
- In District 5, Cathy Moore won handily against ChrisTiana ObeySumner in a result that was clear on election night.
What we're watching: The District 4 race between Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera remained close on Monday, but Rivera still led by slightly more than one percentage point (303 votes).
- King County Elections estimates there are only a few hundred ballots left to count in each Seattle council district, giving candidates little runway to catch up at this point.
