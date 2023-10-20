Share on email (opens in new window)

Your ballot for the Nov. 7 election is on its way, if it hasn't already arrived in your mailbox.

Why it matters: This year's election will decide seven of nine seats on the Seattle City Council, along with dozens of other local government positions across the county and state.

Four Seattle City Council incumbents aren't running for re-election, leaving their seats up for grabs.

Plus: Seattle voters are being asked to approve a $970 million property tax levy for affordable housing.

Here's how to participate and what to know about the major races on the ballot.

Registering to vote

You can register to vote or update your voter registration information at VoteWa.gov through Oct. 30.

After that, you can still register to vote through 8pm on Election Day. But you'll have to do it in person at a county election office or vote center.

Pro tip: Even if you haven't changed your name or address recently, you can update your registration to include your cellphone number and opt in to receive text alerts about the status of your ballot.

Returning your ballot

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or placed in an official drop box by 8pm that day to be counted.

Election officials recommend that if you are returning a ballot by mail, you put it in a mailbox by Nov. 3 to ensure it gets an on-time postmark. No stamp is required.

If you need a replacement ballot in King County, call 206-296-VOTE (8683) or email [email protected].

You can also use King County's online ballot marking tool to fill out and print a new ballot that you can return by mail or to a ballot drop box.

Here’s a rundown of the major races.

Seattle City Council District 1

Maren Costa (left) and Rob Saka (right). Photo illustration: Axios Visuals; Photos: Courtesy of both campaigns

In District 1, two former tech company employees have very different visions.

Rob Saka, a former lawyer at Facebook and Microsoft, is competing against Maren Costa, a user experience designer who publicly urged her former employer, Amazon, to do more to combat climate change and improve conditions for warehouse workers.

The two candidates are at odds over the city's new drug policy, taxes and more.

Read more: What separates Costa and Saka in Seattle's District 1 council race

Seattle City Council District 2

Tammy Morales (left) and Tanya Woo (right). Photo illustration: Axios Visuals; Photos: Courtesy of both campaigns

Chinatown-International District advocate Tanya Woo, who fought against expanding a homeless shelter in the area last year, is trying to unseat sitting Councilmember Tammy Morales, one of the council's most progressive members.

They're far apart on police funding, among other things.

Read more: Where District 2 council candidates stand on key issues

Seattle City Council District 3

Cannabis entrepreneur Joy Hollingsworth is competing against Alex Hudson, the former executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition, for the council seat being vacated by socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant.

Watch the candidates debate here; read more about the race here and here.

Seattle City Council District 4

Ron Davis (left) and Maritza Rivera (right). Photo illustration: Axios Visuals; Photos: Courtesy of both campaigns

Ron Davis, a tech entrepreneur who now advises other startups, is up against Maritza Rivera, the former deputy director of the city's Department of Arts and Culture.

They disagree on who should be prosecuted for drug offenses; whether new taxes are needed to pay for social services; and how to approach removing encampments of people experiencing homelessness.

Read more: District 4 council candidates clash over drug policy and taxes

Seattle City Council District 5

Cathy Moore (left) and ChrisTiana ObeySumner (right). Photo illustration: Axios Visuals; Photos: Courtesy of both campaigns

ChrisTiana ObeySumner, a social equity consultant and former social service worker, faces Cathy Moore, a former judge and public defender, in this North Seattle district.

They're vying for the open seat being vacated by Council President Debora Juarez, and disagree about criminalizing drug use and removing encampments, among other issues.

Go deeper: Where Seattle's District 5 council candidates differ most

Seattle City Council District 6

First-term incumbent Dan Strauss is being challenged by Pete Hanning, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

Hanning told Crosscut the current council has become too "divisive and combative" and has criticized Strauss' earlier support for an activist-driven plan to reduce the police budget in 2020.

Read more about the race here and or watch them debate here.

Seattle City Council District 7

Bob Kettle (left) and Andrew Lewis (right). Photo illustration: Axios Visuals; Photos: Courtesy of both campaigns

Of the three City Council incumbents on the ballot this fall, first-term Councilmember Andrew Lewis got the smallest share of the vote in the August primary.

He's being challenged by Bob Kettle, a former naval officer who thinks the City Council needs to have a "reset" and repair its relationship with the local police guild.

Read more: Seattle's District 7 candidates spar over public safety