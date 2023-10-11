Get text alerts about your ballot in Washington state
You can now sign up to get a text message when there's an issue with your mail-in ballot in Washington.
Driving the news: The new text alerts will let you know when there is a signature mismatch or other issue that can keep your ballot from being counted, so you can take steps to correct the problem (such as by filling out a form to confirm your signature).
- Voters who sign up for text alerts will also receive messages when their ballots are received and accepted.
How it works: You can sign up to receive the text updates about your ballot status by going to votewa.gov, the state's voter registration portal.
- Go through the process to update your voter registration address (you don't actually have to change it — you can enter the same address as before) and you'll eventually see a box you can check that enables the text notifications.
- You'll need to provide a current cellphone number to ensure you get the messages.
State of play: More than 40,000 Washingtonians had signed up for the text message service as of Tuesday, according to the Washington Secretary of State's Office.
- The text alerts about ballot status first became available earlier this year and were used during the August primary election.
Of note: The last day to update your voter registration online before the November election is Oct. 30.
