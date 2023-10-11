Get text alerts about your ballot in Washington state

You can now sign up to get a text message when there's an issue with your mail-in ballot in Washington.

Driving the news: The new text alerts will let you know when there is a signature mismatch or other issue that can keep your ballot from being counted, so you can take steps to correct the problem (such as by filling out a form to confirm your signature).

Voters who sign up for text alerts will also receive messages when their ballots are received and accepted.

How it works: You can sign up to receive the text updates about your ballot status by going to votewa.gov, the state's voter registration portal.

Go through the process to update your voter registration address (you don't actually have to change it — you can enter the same address as before) and you'll eventually see a box you can check that enables the text notifications.

You'll need to provide a current cellphone number to ensure you get the messages.

State of play: More than 40,000 Washingtonians had signed up for the text message service as of Tuesday, according to the Washington Secretary of State's Office.

The text alerts about ballot status first became available earlier this year and were used during the August primary election.

Of note: The last day to update your voter registration online before the November election is Oct. 30.