Maren Costa, left, and Rob Saka are running in District 1. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals; Photos: Courtesy of the Costa and Saka campaigns

West Seattle's next City Council member will be either a former Amazon manager turned climate activist or a tech industry lawyer who has urged the city to take a harder line on drug use.

Why it matters: At least four seats on the nine-member Seattle City Council will turn over this year, making the Nov. 7 election crucial for shaping the city's future.

Details: In District 1, Rob Saka, an Air Force veteran and former lawyer for Meta and Microsoft, is running against Maren Costa, a user experience designer.

Costa was fired from Amazon in 2020 after publicly urging the company to do more to combat climate change and improve conditions for warehouse workers.

The National Labor Relations Board alleged her firing was illegal retaliation, which Amazon denied.

State of play: District 1 includes West Seattle and South Park. It will expand next year to include Georgetown, SoDo and Pioneer Square.

The current officeholder, Lisa Herbold, isn't seeking re-election.

Here are a few key differences between Saka and Costa that have arisen on the campaign trail.

Prosecuting drug crimes

Costa told Axios she has concerns about a measure the City Council recently passed that lets the city attorney prosecute low-level drug crimes. She said the plan doesn't adequately fund treatment and diversion programs.

Saka, meanwhile, had urged the council to pass the drug ordinance. He wrote in a campaign email that the ability to prosecute drug users is a "powerful tool" to get people into treatment.

Taxes and budget

The city is projecting a general fund deficit of more than $220 million in 2025.

Saka said that, before looking at new taxes, he'd scour the city's budget for savings and seek out public-private partnerships. "My starting point is operating within the existing budget," Saka told Axios.

Costa said she, too, supports finding efficiencies in city departments, but doesn't believe those savings will be enough.

"We're not going to suddenly find $230 million," Costa said during a debate last week.

Encampment removals

Saka says removing encampments is an important part of the city's homelessness response.

"I do support encampment cleanups that connect people with shelter and services," Saka said at last week's debate.

But Costa said the services and shelter offered right now are inadequate, calling the city's current system of removing encampments "ineffective, expensive and inhumane."

Police funding

At last week's debate, Saka emphasized the need to hire more police, saying he supports the mayor's plan to boost police staffing by about 500 officers.

Costa agreed the city needs more officers, but said the city must devote more money to a new public safety department that plans to provide alternative responses.

The $6 million increase the mayor is proposing for next year "doesn't sound like a bold plan," she said.

What's next: Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 (Election Day) or returned to an official dropbox by 8pm.