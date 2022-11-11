Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., speaks outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrat Kim Schrier will serve a third term representing Washington's 8th Congressional District after defeating Republican challenger Matt Larkin, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: The district has been considered one of a handful of tossup races that will determine control of Congress next year.

Driving the news: Schrier led Larkin, a lawyer who co-owns his family's manufacturing business, 52% to 47.7% after three days of vote counting, according to the Washington secretary of state's office.

Context: The 8th District — which includes suburbs east of Seattle, as well as parts of central Washington — turned blue for the first time in 2018 when Schrier was elected to replace Republican Dave Reichert.

Schrier, a pediatrician, contended on the campaign trail that Larkin was too extreme for the district, citing his opposition to abortion and his statement that he'd be willing to support a national abortion ban.

Larkin — who ran for attorney general last year and lost — campaigned on a slogan of "make crime illegal again." He criticized Schrier's record of voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said she wouldn't act as a check on President Biden's agenda.

The candidates also disagreed on gun control, with Larkin vowing to protect gun ownership rights after Schrier voted for an assault weapons ban in Congress earlier this year.

By the numbers: Money poured into the race, with outside groups spending about $17 million.