Jun 3, 2024 - Culture

Back when a Utah school banned the word "queer"

headshot
An old newspaper article is headlined "'Queer' T-shirts fel funding spat."

The Salt Lake Tribune, June 3, 2004. Image via Utah Digital Newspapers, the University of Utah

Utah has had its share of scuttlebutts over school dress codes, LGBTQ+ support and public health messaging for youth.

  • Twenty years ago, all three collided in one big clampdown.

What drove the news: The state health department withdrew a $100,000 grant for an antismoking campaign by the GLBT Community Center of Utah — over a T-shirt, the center alleged.

Catch up quick: The center circulated T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Queers Kick Ash."

  • Officials at a Midvale high school suspended four students who wore them to class, saying the shirts violated the dress code: the "kick ash" pun was deemed vulgar and an image of a snuffed-out cigarette butt amounted to a "likeness of tobacco."

The intrigue: The principal also said the word "queer" was off-limits because it was seen as a slur by some, and that could encourage harassment.

Reality check: While purporting to save LGBTQ+ students from their own terminology, the principal also threatened to disband the school's gay-straight alliance, calling the group "disruptive."

The big picture: By 2004, the word "queer" was widely seen as a "positive term of self-identification," the ACLU of Utah argued.

Yes, but: That didn't placate the health department, which withdrew funding for the center's campaign a couple of weeks later.

Stunning stat: At the time, smoking rates were extremely high among young LGBTQ+ adults — about 65%, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

State of play: Utah still sometimes clutches its pearls over public health campaigns.

Flashback: In 2020, then-Gov. Gary Herbert ordered the state health department to stop circulating condoms branded with Utah-themed phrases like "Greatest Sex on Earth," "SL,UT," and a road sign with the distances to Fillmore and Beaver.

