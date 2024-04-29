May Dayarrives this week, with its odd mix of cheerful gift baskets and labor protests.
The big picture: Utah doesn't partake in either of those traditions with much enthusiasm. But it used to.
This is old news, our weekly parade back in time.
Erin, here! I've long been surprised by the absence of May Day festivities in Salt Lake — especially the spring celebrations with secret gifts of flowers and candy in homemade paper baskets.
It's faded from other places, too — though I grew up celebrating it in Iowa.
How it works: You fold a basket or weave one out of colorful paper strips, fill it with popcorn, candy and whatever weedy flowers are blooming — dandelions, clovers, violets, grape hyacinths — and leave it outside a friend's door.
Then you ding-dong-ditch and watch from a hiding place as they find their anonymous surprise.
Why it matters: It's astounding that Utah — Utah! — abandoned a holiday that involves sugar, crafting and pestering neighbors.