Salt Lake City ranked NBA's 2nd worst hometown to visit

Statues of basketball players in a city plaza.

The plaza outside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz play in the NBA's second-least-visitor-friendly hometown, according to a recent report that ranks the league's 29 cities for fun, affordability of games and ease of travel.

Why it matters: Salt Lake is campaigning for MLB and NHL expansion teams, so now's not a good time to look like a dud.

Driving the news: The Delta Center ranked 28 of 29 NBA home courts measured by the website Oddspedia for the quality of visiting fans' experience.

  • Only San Antonio was less hospitable, the analysis calculated.
  • Denver, Cleveland and Indianapolis offered the best experience.

Details: Salt Lake ranked dead last for "entertainment," with no casinos, no online betting, none of the nation's top 50 tourism attractions, and the 9th fewest bars within a mile of the stadium.

  • This is unlikely to help our reputation after Charles Barkley called SLC a "boring-a** city" and Shaq said, "I never ate so much room service in my life," during the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend.

By the numbers: We ranked No. 25 of 29 for "sports culture," having no sports museums or teams competing in the MLB, NHL or NFL.

  • The Delta Center ranked 22nd for "arena quality" based on its capacity, as well as user ratings on Yelp, Google and Tripadvisor.

Yes, but: Salt Lake was one of the most affordable cities to enjoy a game, with parking, a hot dog and a pint of beer totaling $33.13.

Between the lines: The analysis did not attempt to measure diversity or racial attitudes.

