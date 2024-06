Share on email (opens in new window)

Election Day is finally here! State of play: For eligible Salt Lake City voters, the three-way mayoral election is the marquee race on the ballot.

🗳️ Check out our Salt Lake City voter guide to catch up quickly about the races.

Be smart: Don't drop your ballot in the mail. Ballots had to be postmarked yesterday.

Details: If you haven't cast your ballot yet, here's how to vote today:

Bring your ballot to a drop box location by 8pm.

Vote in person from 7am–8pm. Polling places are listed online, and you'll need to bring a valid ID.

To register: You can still register to vote today at a polling place and cast a provisional ballot.

You'll need two forms of identification: a valid voter ID and proof of residency.

Of note: If you believe your voting rights have been violated, contact your county clerk's office or the Utah Lt. Governor's Office at [email protected].

What's next: Once you've submitted your mail or provisional ballot, track it here.